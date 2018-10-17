Bloomberg: Hudbay Minerals investor seeks board changes

Hudbay Minerals (HBM -2.3% ) shareholder Waterton Mining has increased its active stake to 7% from 4.8% and is seeking a meeting with the company to discuss replacing members of its board, Bloomberg reports.

The P-E firm has expressed its concerns to HBM Chairman Alan Hibben, telling him it sought assurances that the miner would not pursue acquisitions or joint ventures without consulting shareholders and that it would reserve the right to do anything it deemed necessary to improve the company’s performance, according to the report.

HBM shares have slumped ~45% YTD amid a slide in copper and zinc prices.