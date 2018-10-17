Twilio launches Pay for secure phone payments

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) launches Pay, a PCI-compliant tool that lets businesses accept payments through their automated voice response systems or contact center agents.

The agent or phone tree starts the payment process, which the customer finishes in Pay by entering credit card data securely. The data is tokenized and securely processed then the agent/tree is notified that the payment processed. Twilio gets $0.10 per successful transaction.

Potential Pay businesses can add the functionality in a few lines of code and the service will also be integrated into the low-code environment Twilio Studio.

Stripe is the first payment processor on board but Pay is open to others joining the fun.

Pay is now in public beta and will become generally available in 1H19 in the U.S. and some international markets.

Twilio shares are down 2.8% to $73.82 because the market is still having a snit about that SendGrid acquisition.

Previously: Twilio -4% on $2B purchase of SendGrid; SEND +13.6% (Oct. 15)