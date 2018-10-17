United Continental soars 6% as guidance shows strategy working
Oct. 17, 2018 3:55 PM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)UALBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- United Continental (UAL +6%) surges within $2 of its 52-week high after missing Q3 earnings expectations but seeing revenues jump 11% Y/Y and issuing upside guidance for FY 2018, seeing EPS of $8.00-$8.75 vs. its prior outlook of $7.25-$8.25.
- Deutsche Bank followed through with an upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $100 price target, raised from $91, citing UAL's management of higher fuel expenses and anticipating good cost control for the next quarter.
- Based on the UAL's December quarter outlook and the fact that company has been successful in offsetting higher fuel expenses, Deutsche Bank raises its EPS outlook to $1.74 from $1.19 and well ahead of the $1.29 analyst consensus and sees FY 2018 EPS at $8.55 vs. its previous view of $8.05 and analyst consensus of $8.21.
- Cowen analysts hike their UAL stock price target to $94 from $82, expecting margin improvement in 2019 despite the recent increase in jet fuel cost.