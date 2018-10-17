More on RLI Q3: Net premiums earned rises 10%, NII up 15%

Oct. 17, 2018 4:17 PM ETRLI Corp. (RLI)RLIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Q3 operating EPS of 46 cents misses consensus estimate of 50 cents and compares with 4 cents a year ago.
  • RLI -0.3% in after-hours trading.
  • Included in Q3 2018 operating EPS is 11-cent favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves, 1-cent favorable development in property prior years' reserves, and 3-cent favorable development in surety prior years' reserves; catastrophe impact from Hurricane Florence of 11 cents and from 2017 and prior events of 2 cents.
  • Q3 underwriting income of $7.8M, resulting in combined ratio of 96.1%.
  • Q3 net premiums earned of $200.8M, up 10% Y/Y.
  • Q3 net investment income of $16.3M, up 15% Y/Y.
  • Book value per share $19.60 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $19.33 at Dec. 31, 2017.
  • Previously: RLI misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 17)
