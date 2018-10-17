United Rentals -6% after guidance disappoints

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) sails past estimates with its Q3 report.

Rental revenue rose 21.2% Y/Y during the quarter.

Owned equipment rental revenue jumped 20.3%, consisting of a 17.8% increase in the volume of equipment on rent and a 2.1% bump in rental rates.

Looking ahead, United Rentals expects FY18 revenue of $7.77B to $7.87B vs. $7.64B to $7.84B prior view. and $7.75B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $3.765B to $3.815 is anticipated vs. $3.715B to $3.815B prior and 3.74B consensus.