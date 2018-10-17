Proteostasis up 32% after hours on positive early-stage data on CF candidates

Thinly traded nano cap Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) is up 32% after hours following its announcement of positive preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its doublet and triplet therapy candidates in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients.

The three candidates are: PTI-801, a third-generation cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector, PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

CF patients receiving the doublet therapy of PTI-801/PTI-808 (300 mg of each) experienced a statistically significant increase in lung function (ppFEV1) at day 7 and day 14 from baseline and compared to placebo. There was also a statistically significant decrease in sweat chloride concentration from baseline at days 7 and 14.

Data from the PTI-801 (400 mg)/PTI-808 (300 mg) cohort should be available in Q1 2019.

Preliminary data on the triplet therapy should be available later this quarter. Complete data for all doublet and triplet groups should be available next quarter.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.