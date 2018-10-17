Crown Castle logs one-third boost in site rental revenues

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) topped expectations on top and bottom lines in Q3 earnings, thanks in large part to a one-third jump in site rental revenues, and boosted its quarterly dividend 7%.

Net income rose 43% to $164M, and adjusted funds from operations jumped 26% to $579M.

EBITDA was up 31% to $793M as well.

Site rental revenues gained 33% to $1.184B; about $52M of a $291M gain was organic and $219M came from acquisitions and other items.

"As we focus on closing out 2018 and look towards 2019, we are excited about all of the positive trends creating increasing demand for our tower, small cell and fiber assets," says CFO Dan Schlanger.

For Q4, it's guiding to site rental revenues of $1.189B-$1.199B; adjusted FFO of $591M-$601M; net income of $201M-$226M; and EBITDA of $820M-$830M.

For 2019, it's guiding to site rental revenues of $4.92B (up 5% Y/Y), adjusted FFO of $2.436B (up 7%), net income of $778M (up 16%) and EBITDA of $3.326B (up 6%).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

