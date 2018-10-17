Report: Intel will divide manufacturing group into three pieces

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will reorganize its Technology and Manufacturing Group by splitting it into three pieces, according to The Oregonian sources. The change will follow the retirement of group head Sohail Ahmed next month.

The new segments: Technology development, led by Intel Labs head Mike Mayberry; Manufacturing and operations, led by Ann Kelleher, who was running Hillsboro with Ahmed; Supply chain, led by Randhir Thankur.

The management change comes while Intel slowly makes the transition to 10nm with the chips meant to release in 2016 now scheduled for next year.

