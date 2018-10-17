Alcoa +3% after Q3 earnings beat, $200M stock buyback

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +3.3% after-hours following an easy Q3 earnings beat and announcing a $200M stock buyback.

Alcoa reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $795M, down 12% from $904M in Q2, primarily due to lower aluminum prices, and raises the lower end of guidance for FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA by $100M to $3.1B-$3.2B to reflect recent market prices, including regional premiums, costs of raw materials, energy and expected operational performance.

Q3 unadjusted EPS includes a $160M charge due mostly to a non-cash charge from the transfer of its U.S. pension and post-employment benefits obligations.

Alcoa continues to project a full-year global deficit for both aluminum and alumina and a surplus for bauxite; in aluminum, it expects a global deficit of 1M-1.4M metric tons, with global aluminum demand growth of 3.75%-4.75%, while in alumina, the company projects a higher global deficit of 400K-1.2M metric tons.

"By reducing complexity, driving returns, and strengthening the balance sheet, we've made Alcoa a much stronger company even as commodity markets remain volatile," Alcoa says.