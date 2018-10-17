SL Green slumps 7.6% after reporting Q3 results

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) sinks 7.6% in AH after reporting Q3 FFO of $1.66 per share after giving effect to 2 cents of unamortized costs that were written off upon early repayment of a mortgage and a reserve of 1 cent recorded against a debt investment that has been repaid.

Consensus estimate was for $1.69; year-ago FFO per share was $1.49.

Q3 consolidated revenue of $307.5M declined from $374.6M a year ago.

Q3 same-store cash NOI, including its share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, rose by 6.1%, or 6.0% excluding lease termination income.

Signed 50 office leases in its Manhattan portfolio totaling 491,441 square feet in Q3.

Occupancy in Manhattan same-store portfolio of 95.7% at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 95.9% at June 30, 2018.

Occupancy in suburban same-store portfolio of 92.1% atSept. 30, 2018 vs. 92.2% at June 30, 2018.

Conference call Oct. 18 at 2:00 PM ET.

