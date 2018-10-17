UDR's $300M notes offering prices

UDR's (NYSE:UDR) reports pricing its $300M offering of 4.400% senior unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement.

Notes priced at 99.998% of principal amount, plus accrued interest from Oct. 26, 2018 to yield 4.401% to maturity.

UDR plans to use proceeds to repay debt, including funding the repayment of $195.8M in aggregate principal amount of its Fannie Mae secured credit facility tranches due Oct. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019, and other corporate purposes.

