Eiger Bio's lambda interferon successful in mid-stage hep D study; shares up 4% after hours

Thinly traded micro cap Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is up 4% after hours following its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, LIMT HDV, evaluating pegylated interferon lambda in patients with hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection.

At week 48, 40% (n=4/10) treated patients were HDV-RNA-negative while 60% (n=6/10) experienced at least a 2 log (10) decrease (100-fold decrease) in HDV-RNA.

Detailed results will be presented at the Liver Meeting in early November.

End-of-treatment data from the Phase 2 LIFT study of lambda interferon and AbbVie's Norvir should be available in 2019.

Eiger in-licensed global rights to lambda interferon from Bristol-Myers Squibb in April 2016.

Previously: Enrollment underway in Eiger's mid-stage study of pegylated interferon lambda in HDV (Aug. 6)