Boston Private Financial to sell Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) agrees to sell its ownership stake in Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough to the unit's management with Kudu Investment Management taking a minority interest in BOS.

Boston Private will receive about $21M of cash at closing and an eight-year revenue share.

It estimates a pretax gain of about $18M million and a related tax expense of about $3M-$4M.

Net financial impact will increase Tier 1 common equity by about $33M.

Deal is expected to close in Q4 2018.

Previously: Boston Private Financial beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 17)