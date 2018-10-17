TCBI falls 8.6% after Q3 miss

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) has slipped 8.6% after hours following a Q3 earnings miss despite year-over-year gains in metrics.

Net income available to common stockholders rose 48% to $83.1M; ROA was 1.31% (vs. a year-ago 0.99%) and ROE was 14.68% (vs. prior year 11.2%).

Loans held for investments were flat on a linked quarter basis but rose 12% Y/Y. Mortgage finance loans rose 8% Y/Y.

Demand deposits dropped 15% and total deposits were up 7% from last year.

The company's focused on strategic initiatives, CEO Keith Cargill says: "Positioning for through-the-cycle credit quality, broadening our funding profile and driving efficiencies, as we enhance the client experience, are top of mind."

