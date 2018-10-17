Stocks close slightly lower but near session highs

Stocks closed with small losses, with strength in financial shares (+0.9%) helping the market recoup most of its early declines.

US Bancorp's better than expected earnings report initially drew a muted investor response but shares eventually moved sharply higher, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley continued to extend yesterday's post-earnings gains, supporting the financial sector.

Relative weakness in the tech sector (-0.5%) kept bullish sentiment in check, and softer than expected September housing data hit the consumer discretionary group (-0.7%), with home improvement retailers Home Depot and Lowe's posting sharp drops.

WTI November crude oil sank 3% to $69.75/bbl, hitting a one-month low, after EIA petroleum data showed another big increase in domestic crude inventories, pushing the S&P energy group 0.7% lower, closing near the bottom of the sector standings.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked slightly higher following today's release of the latest Fed meeting minutes, with the Fed-sensitive two-year yield and benchmark 10-year yield each adding 2 bps to 2.88% and 3.18%, respectively.