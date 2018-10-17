Chile eyes international arbitration over Albemarle contract

Chile's government says it will seek international arbitration over what it calls a failure of lithium miner Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to adhere to the terms of a 2016 contract.

State development agency Corfo claims ALB failed to make a serious offer for as much as 25% of its annual production capacity to be provided at a discounted rate to companies seeking to produce battery materials within Chile, and now says it will refer the dispute to the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce.

ALB has said it made several price offers.