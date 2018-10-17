CNBC: Beyond Meat hires banks for IPO

Vegan burger maker Beyond Meat has hired investment banks for its initial public offering, CNBC reports.

The company, known for making plant-based "meats" designed to appeal to carnivores, hired JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) to lead the offering.

The company says it's sold 25M of its "Beyond Burgers" since 2016, and the burger is offered in restaurants like TGI Friday's. It competes with up-and-coming brands like Impossible Foods and Modern Meadow.

Current funders include Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack and Suzy Welch, Kleiner Perkins and Tyson Foods.