Kinder Morgan little changed after in-line Q3; DCF rises 4% Y/Y

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -0.4% after-hours as it reports roughly in-line Q3 earnings and revenues, with distributable cash flow of ~$$1.1B ($0.49/share), up 4% Y/Y.

KMI says the DCF increase was due to greater contributions across nearly all business segments, driven primarily by natural gas pipelines and CO2 units, partially offset by a reduction in Kinder Morgan Canada earnings resulting from the Trans Mountain sale as well as higher sustaining capex.

Q3 net income of $693M more than doubled from 334M in the year-ago quarter, benefiting from a one-time gain on the Trans Mountain sale; KMI’s project backlog at the end of Q3 was $6.5B, $250M above Q2, including additions of nearly $800M in new projects, primarily in natural gas pipelines.

KMI says it expects to invest $2.5B in growth projects during 2018, up $300M from the budget, to be funded with internally generated cash flow without the need to access capital markets.

KMI also expects to beat its budgeted leverage metric of year-end net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.1x and expects to end the year with a ratio of 4.6x.