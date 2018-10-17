Kaiser Aluminum -8% after sharp Q3 earnings miss

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) -8.6% after-hours as it misses Q3 earnings estimates by a wide mark while revenues rose 18% Y/Y to slightly beat expectations.

KALU says Q3 results reflected higher aerospace shipments as supply chain destocking continues to moderate and from the full realization of price increases implemented in Q2.

KALU says tariffs have hurt short-term results but believes the long-term impact will be "neutral to slightly positive" should the tariffs remain in place.

For FY 2018, KALU continues to anticipate mid-single-digit growth in shipments and value added revenue with adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-20% range, with continued underlying demand strength in Q4.