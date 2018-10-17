EPA expects new fuel economy rule by March, E15 rule by May

The Environmental Protection Agency aims to adopt final rules for auto fuel economy standards by March and year-round sales of higher ethanol blends by May, according to a regulatory agenda released today by the Trump administration.

The EPA also says it plans to revoke California's long-held waiver to set its own fuel economy standards, which a dozen other states follow, saying booming U.S. oil production has added new stable supply to the global oil market and "reduced the urgency of the U.S. to conserve energy."

The announcement that the EPA plans to formally propose changes to biofuels policy, including year-round E15, in February and approve them in May follows Pres. Trump's announcement last week in Iowa that he was "unleashing the power of E15 to fuel our country all year long."

Trump says approving year-round E15 will lower drivers' costs at the pump.

Potentially relevant tickers include PEIX, GPRE, REGI, ADM, REX

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO