London-Shanghai stock connect in the making

Amid a torrid 2018 for Chinese shares, which have fallen about 30% this year, Beijing is planning to further open up its stock market to international investors.

A trading link between London-Shanghai is expected to go live at the end of this year, with HSBC becoming the first foreign company to trade on a Chinese bourse.

It will be the first test of CDRs, a type of share based on the structure of American depositary receipts.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO-OLD, CHIX, TDF, QQQC, CNY, PEK, CHN, CWEB, CXSE, CHAU, XPP, CNXT, ASHS, AFTY, CHAD, FCA, YAO, YXI, FXCH, ECNS, CHIM, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, EWHS, FCHI, OBOR, ASHX, CNYA, FHK, HAHA, XINA, CNHX, KGRN, FLCH, FLHK, WCHN