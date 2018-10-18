Shell comments on deepwater vs. shale

Growing oil and gas production from shale fields will act as a "good balance" for deepwater projects, the new head of Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) U.S. business, Gretchen Watkins, said in her first interview since joining the Anglo-Dutch major in May.

"It's a natural hedge in the portfolio,” she added.

Investments into shale, or short-cycle projects, have risen as energy companies have been under pressure to rein in costs, pay down debt and boost returns amid a global shift towards forms of cleaner energy.