Futures dip as yields move higher

U.S. stock index futures are under pressure again, down 0.3% , as investors digest minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting that highlighted it was staying on course for rate hikes despite growing criticism from President Trump.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note and 30-year Treasury bond were 3 bps higher at 3.21% and 3.38%, respectively.

On the data front, Philly Fed and U.S. jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Oil is down 0.7% at $69.28/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1226/ounce.

