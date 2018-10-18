FedEx expanding freight forwarding capabilities with acquisition of Manton

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to acquire Manton Air-Sea Pty Ltd, to expand the FedEx portfolio of offerings essential to the rapidly growing global commerce landscape.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year.

Manton will operate as a subsidiary of the FedEx Trade Networks operating company.

“Adding Manton’s capabilities to FedEx Trade Networks and the broader FedEx portfolio will open up opportunities for us to continue to expand in Australia, a country with a strong GDP and a significant market in the Asia Pacific region,” said Richard W. Smith, president and CEO, FedEx Trade Networks. “We look forward to potential business opportunities through the collaboration between Manton and FedEx Trade Networks with the FedEx Express and TNT presence in Asia Pacific and Australia. We are delighted to add the Manton team members to the FedEx family of companies and combine the talents of both teams to contribute to our continued success.”

Shares are down a fraction premarket.