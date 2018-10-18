Radisson Hotel Group partners with Ctrip to drive growth in China and abroad

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and Radisson Hotel Group comes together to expand the global distribution of Radisson Hotel Group’s premium properties – giving travelers a wider choice of destination and hotel.

The partnership will also see Ctrip work with Radisson Hotel Group to develop China as a source market for its properties and destinations around the world – increasing the number of outbound Chinese guests visiting its range of more than 1,100 hotels in operation.

Ray Chen, CEO of Ctrip Accommodation Business Unit said, “With our influential industry-leading position in China, our huge consumer base of more than 300M travelers and AI-driven insights into Chinese consumer behavior, we’re perfectly positioned to help Radisson Hotel Group expand its reach both at home and abroad.”