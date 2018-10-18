General Moly readies offering of securities; Shares down 42.9%

General Moly (NYSEMKT:GMO) -42.9% AH commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of common shares and common stock purchase warrants.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

Underwriter has an option to purchase additional shares and/or warrants equal to up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares and warrants to be sold in the offering.

Chief Executive Officer Bruce D. Hansen has indicated an interest in purchasing $500,000 in the Offering at the public offering price per share and associated warrant.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the ongoing preliminary drilling program for the exploration of zinc, copper and silver mineralization at the southeast area of the Mt. Hope molybdenum project site, and management costs related to the Company’s 80% interest in the Mt. Hope molybdenum project.

Press Release