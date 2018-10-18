Novartis Q3 top line and non-gaap EPS up 2%

Novartis (NVS) Q3 results: Revenues: $12,779M (+2.9%); Innovative Medicines: $8,802M (+6.2%); Sandoz: $2,469M (-5.2%); Alcon: $1,763M (+2.9%).
Net Income: $1,624M (-22.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,063M (+1.6%); EPS: $0.70 (-21.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.32 (+2.3%); CF Flow Ops: $4,050M (+12.9%).
Key growth drivers: Cosentyx: $750M (+35%); Entresto: $271M (+112%); Promacta/Revolade: $295M (+30%); Tafinlar + Mekinist: $291M (+30%); Kisqali: $72M; Jakavi: $248M (+23%); Lutathera: $56M; Kymriah: $20M.
2018 Guidance: Total sales growth: mid-single digit; Innovative Medicines: grow mid to high single-digit; Sandoz: low-single digit decline; Alcon: grow mid-single digit.
Shares are up 1% premarket.
Previously: Novartis beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 18)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox