WABCO Holdings updates FY2018 guidance

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) reports sales rose 13.4% in local currencies in Q3.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 60 bps to 30.3%.

SG&A expense rate improved 30 bps to 12.7%.

Adjusted operating margin rate dropped 170 bps to 12.8%.

During the quarter, company repurchased 740,490 shares for $90.2M through its share buyback program.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: $3.85B to $3.9B (+14% to +16% in local currencies); Adjusted operating margin rate: 14.2% to 14.4%; GAAP operating margin rate: 13.5% to 13.7%; Adjusted net income: 405.9M to $416.5M; GAAP net income: $382.1M to $392.7M; Adjusted EPS: $7.65 to $7.85; Diluted EPS: $7.20 to $7.40; Diluted shares outstanding: ~53.1M.

