Invesco to acquire Oppenheimer Funds, announces $1.2B stock buyback

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) agrees to acquire MassMutual's asset management affiliate, Oppenheimer Funds, for common stock and preferred shares.

Invesco also starts a two-year $1.2B stock buyback plan.

Invesco gains 0.3% in premarket trading.

OppenheimerFunds employee shareheholders will hold about a 15.5% stake in Invesco; they'll receive 81.9M shares of common equity and $4B in perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares with a 21-year non-call period and a fixed rate of 5.9%.

MassMutual will nominate William F. Glavin, Jr. to Invesco's board.

