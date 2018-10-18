Exxon signs framework deal to supply LNG to China's Zhejiang Energy

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it has signed a framework agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to China's Zhejiang Provincial Energy for 20 years.

LNG supplies to China would come from a combination of XOM’s global portfolios - not necessarily from the U.S. - as the company raises production from Papua New Guinea and Mozambique, Peter Clarke, president of the company's gas and power marketing, said at the International Petroleum and Natural Gas Enterprise conference at Zhoushan.

State-owned Zhejiang Energy is a coal producer and utilities operator, and the agreement with XOM would mark its first long-term supply deal.