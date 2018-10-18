More on Bank of New York Mellon Q3

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Q3 EPS of $1.06 surpasses consensus of $1.04; compares with $1.03 in Q2 and 94 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue rose 1% to $4.07B, missing consensus by $80M; fee revenue up 1% and net interest revenue up 6%.

Q3 net interest margin 1.27% vs. 1.26% in Q2 and 1.15% a year ago.

Net interest margin on fully taxable equivalent basis: 1.28% in Q3 vs. 1.26% in Q2 and 1.16% in Q3 2017.

Q3 pretax operating margin 33% vs. 34% in Q2 and 34 % in Q3 2017.

"Our results this quarter were mixed. While we continued to benefit from a reduction in our tax rate related to the new tax law in the U.S. and from strong capital returns, our revenue growth was modest," says Chairman and CEO Charles W. Scharf.

Q3 investment services revenue $3.06B vs. $3.11B in Q2 and $2.96B in Q3 2017.

Q3 investment management revenue $1.02B vs. $1.02B in Q2 and $1.00B in Q3 2017.

