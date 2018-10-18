Selecta Biosciences discloses patient death in early-stage study of SEL-403

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) reports that the National Cancer Institute informed it of a patient death from pneumonitis in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating combination product SEL-403 in patients with solid tumors. The investigator believes the fatality was probably related to SVP-Rapamycin, one of the components of SEL-403 (the other is LMB-100).

A total of four patients have been dosed in the study. In addition to the death, one participant experienced a serious adverse event, pericardial effusion, a potential side effect of immunotoxin therapies targeting mesothelin. No patients are active in the study and enrollment has been stopped.

SVP-Rapamycin is also a component of SEL-212 (together with pegsiticase), currently being investigated in a Phase 2 study in symptomatic gout. There have been no cases of pneumonitis among the 150 participants dosed to date. Interim data will be presented at ACR/ARHP next week.