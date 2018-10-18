Sempra Energy in deal for InfraREIT

The deal will have Oncor Electric Delivery Company purchasing 100% of InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) for about $1.275B, or $21 per share. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is an owner of roughly 80% of Oncor.
Sempra will purchase a 50% limited partnership interest in a holding company that will own Sharyland Utilities for about $98M.
Regulatory approval will be necessary, and the deal is hoped to close in the middle of next year.
Sempra affirms EPS guidance for 2019 of $5.70-$6.30 and 2020 of $6.70-$7.50.
A conference call is set for 12 ET.
Source: Press Release
HIFR +1.65% premarket to $20.97.
