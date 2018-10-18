Earthstone Energy buys Sabalo's Midland assets in $950M deal

Earthstone Energy (NASDAQ:ESTE) agrees to acquire the asset base of Sabalo Holdings, including producing and non-producing oil and gas assets in the northern Midland Basin, for $950M in cash and stock.

In the deal, ESTE acquires 20.8K net acres located in the Midland Basin and an estimated 488 gross operated horizontal drilling locations and 349 gross non-operated horizontal drilling locations.

Assuming the deal closes on Jan. 1, ESTE expects FY 2019 production of 25K-29K boe/day (~70% oil) with capex of $425M-$500M, based on a three-rig program for the full year and a similar level of activity in the Eagle Ford as in 2018.