RBC defends Vertex after positive data on Proteostasis' CF candidates

In a note, RBC's Brian Abrahams says any dip in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) following Proteostasis Therapeutics' (NYSE:PTI) positive early-stage data on its cystic fibrosis (CF) candidates will be a buying opportunity. He believes that PTI could be an "incremental negative" for VRTX but could emerge as a more serious threat to its CF franchise if the early-stage data are confirmed or if a larger company steps in to partner or acquire PTI.

Mr. Abrahams has upgraded PTI to Outperform with a $9 (376% upside) price target.

PTI is up 63% premarket on robust volume. No premarket action has been reported for VRTX.

