More on Blackstone Q3: Private equity fuels economic income growth

SA News Editor

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Q3 economic net income of 76 cents per unit, exceeding consensus of 75 cents; compares with 68 cents a year ago.

Blackstone -0.3% in premarket trading.

Q3 fee-related earnings of $346M, or 29 cents per unit, vs. $344.1M, or 29 cents per unit, a year ago.

Total assets under management of $456.7B, up 18% Y/Y.

    Inflows of $24.1B during the quarter.

    Fee-earning AUM rose 20% to $342.3B Y/Y.

Q3 private equity economic income increased to $444.0M vs. $165.1M a year ago.

Q3 real estate economic income $346.3M, down 31% from $498.6M a year ago.

Q3 hedge fund solutions economic income $77.8M vs. 88.0M a year ago.

Q3 credit economic income $56.1M vs. $93.0M a year ago.

