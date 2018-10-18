More on Blackstone Q3: Private equity fuels economic income growth

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Q3 economic net income of 76 cents per unit, exceeding consensus of 75 cents; compares with 68 cents a year ago.

Blackstone -0.3% in premarket trading.

Q3 fee-related earnings of $346M, or 29 cents per unit, vs. $344.1M, or 29 cents per unit, a year ago.

Total assets under management of $456.7B, up 18% Y/Y.