Byline Bancorp to acquire Oak Park River Forest for $42M

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) -0.43% to acquire Oak Park River Forest in a cash and stock transaction valued at ~$42M, wherby each Oak Park River Forest’s common stock holder will receive 7.9321 Byline common stock and $33.38 in cash.

The company estimates pre-tax expense reductions associated with the transaction will be approximately 40% of Community Bank’s expense base. Byline expects the transaction to be approximately 5.5% accretive to earnings per share in 2020 (excluding one-time merger-related transaction expenses), with an expected tangible book value per share dilution earn-back period of approximately three years using the “cross-over” method.

The transaction is expected to close by the second quarter of 2019.

