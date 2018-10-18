Report: Praxair-Linde merger set to win U.S. FTC clearance

Praxair (NYSE:PX) and Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF) are set to win U.S. antitrust approval for their planned $86B merger, clearing the last major hurdle for the deal, Germany's Manager Magazin reports.

PX's board has been given verbal assurance by the Federal Trade Commission that the conditional go-ahead was imminent, and a formal ruling will be issued in the next few days, according to the report.

Linde said earlier this week it agreed with FTC staff on remedies to secure approval that were still under review by FTC’s top-level commissioners.