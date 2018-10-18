Pool Corporation beat estimates in Q3

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) reports base business net sales growth of 8% to $800.97M in Q3.

Gross margin rate fell 10 bps to 29%.

Operating margin rate uo 40 bps to 11.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.8% to $102.54M.

The company updates FY2018 EPS guidance range to $5.58 - $5.78 from previous $5.50 - $5.70 range.

“Based on our expectations of sustained demand, combined with our proactive supply chain management, we expect to finish the year strong with a solid fourth quarter. Looking further, I have complete confidence in our leadership team and the opportunities available to our business. I believe they will sustain our track record of exceptional performance, while adding value to our industry. It has been a privilege to do my job for almost 20 years working with truly outstanding individuals in a great industry,” said Perez de la Mesa.

