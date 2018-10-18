Alliance Data +3.1% in premarket as Q3 EPS beats on strong card services

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) gains 3.1% in premarket trading after Q3 core EPS of $6.26 beats consensus by 2 cents, and the company starts benefiting from bringing recovery of card services charged-off account in-house.

Q3 revenue rose 2% to $1.95B, but fell short of consensus by $90M,

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose $662M from $622M a year ago.

Q3 Loyalty One revenue $260M vs. $305M Y/Y; on a proforma basis $329M, up 8% from $305M.

Q3 Epsilon revenue fell 4% to $538M from $559M.

Q3 card services revenue increased 10% to $1.16B from $1.06B.

"In the card services segment, we are trending to a record level of new client signings, which will add as much as $4 billion in card receivables growth over time," says President and CEO Ed Heffernan.

2018 guidance: