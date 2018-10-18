Equinor sells Norwegian field stake to Poland's PGNiG for $220M

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) agrees to sell its 42.38% stake in the Tommeliten Alpha gas and condensate field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to Polish gas firm PGNiG for $220M.

PGNiG says the stake will entitle it to recoverable reserves at the Tommeliten Alpha field of ~52M boe and will help it increase its gas output in Norway to 2.5B cm by 2022 from 550M cm in 2017.

To reduce its reliance on Russian gas, Poland has increased liquefied natural gas deliveries via a Baltic Sea terminal and plans to build a Baltic Sea gas pipeline to Norway by 2022 when its deal with Gazprom expires.

Tommeliten Alpha is operated by ConocoPhilips (NYSE:COP), which owns a 28.26% stake, while Total (NYSE:TOT) holds 20.23% and Eni (NYSE:E) 9.13 %.