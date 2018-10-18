RepliCel announces federal grant funding for collaboration with the University of Victoria, Canada

RepliCel Life Sciences (OTCQB:REPCF) has signed a collaborative research project agreement with the University of Victoria ("UVic") in Canada. The project will be co-funded through a grant from the National Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada ("NSERC"). The collaboration will focus on approaches to optimize cell culture platforms and manufacturing technologies.

The two-year NSCERC CRD funding agreement may result in publications, patents.

New intellectual property arising from the project will be the sole and exclusive property of UVic with a fully paid, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to RepliCel for any commercial purposes.

RepliCel has the option to negotiate an exclusive license to such intellectual property from UVic for commercial purposes important to the Company.