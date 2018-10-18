PPG (NYSE:PPG) to acquire SEM Products, Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

“PPG’s acquisition of SEM will complement our current automotive refinish product offering and add specialized, value-added products that address the needs of distributors and body shops,” said Gary Danowski, PPG vice president, automotive refinish. “SEM has a history of strong returns and will provide our valued refinish customers with an excellent product portfolio to get collision jobs done faster by increasing efficiency and throughput.”