Dominio's Pizza UK pops after solid organic sales growth

Domino's Pizza UK (OTC:DPUKF) trades higher after the company reports organic sales growth of 6% and launches a £25M share buyback program. The pizza chain operator sees full-year profit falling in the bottom end of the forecast range.

"Our businesses continue to trade well, despite the evident uncertainty among UK consumers, and hot weather across Europe for much of the quarter," notes Dominos UK CEO David Wild. Management also cited the strong growth of online ordering in the U.K. during the quarter.

Domino's Pizza UK is the largest master franchisee in the Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) system.

Shares of Domino's Pizza UK are up 9.2% in London trading.

