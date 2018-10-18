AbbVie teams up with Morphic Therapeutic in fibrotic diseases

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) inks an R&D collaboration agreement with Morphic Therapeutic aimed at advancing the latter's oral integrin therapies for fibrosis-related disorders.

Under the terms of the partnership, ABBV will pay Morphic $100M upfront for exclusive license options on selected candidates, milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Morphic will conduct R&D through IND-enabling studies at which point ABBV may elect to pay a license fee to assume clinical development and commercialization. Morphic will retain cost-sharing rights for liver fibrosis indications and may elect to pay a portion of ABBV's development costs in exchange for higher royalties.

The companies are no strangers. AbbVie Ventures was an investor in its Series A and Series B financings.