Chi-Med initiates a Phase I trial of HMPL-523 in combination with azacitidine in elderly patients with AML in China

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has initiated a Phase I study of HMPL-523, its novel spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in combination with azacitidine, an approved nucleoside metabolic inhibitor, in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) in China.

The study is to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of the combination in previously untreated elderly patients with AML who are not eligible for standard induction therapy. The primary outcome measures are overall response rate and adverse events.

The two-stage study will have a dose escalation and dose expansion stage.