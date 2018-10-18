Steel Dynamics +4% after strong Q3 results, record high operating income

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +3.7% pre-market after reporting stronger than expected Q3 earnings and a 32% Y/Y revenue increase to $3.22B.

STLD had guided EPS slightly lower to $1.64-$1.68 in mid-September even as it indicated strong underlying demand in domestic end markets.

STLD says Q3 income from operations of $532M, cash flow from operations of $420M and adjusted EBITDA of $626M were record highs for the company, lifted by record steel shipments, average steel selling price improvement and resulting metal spread expansion across its steel operations.

"We remain confident that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel production in 2019," CEO Mark Millett says.