Deutsche sees big upside in Cisco

via Bloomberg

"Meaningful multi- quarter strength in Enterprise Multicloud refresh, the FY19+ 400G Cloud Networking and 5G Switch Router and Packet Core upgrade cycles, SD-WAN seeing ‘high-double-digit’ strength, and Campus Networking refresh still in ‘early days’," are among the takeaways from the latest round of IT channel research, according to analyst Vijay Bhagavath.

His bull case of $75 per share in fiscal 2021 assume 7% top-line growth at 65% gross margin, 35% operating margin, and low-teens free cash flow growth.

Bhagavath's base case price target remains $55.