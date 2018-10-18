Youngevity offers Hemp FX products online

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) announces that its hemp-derived cannabidiol Hemp FX products are now available for purchase online at a dedicated Hemp FX website.

The company says it's offering three proprietary formulas featuring Youngevity's hemp-derived (Phyto cannabinoid-rich, full-spectrum, organically grown CBD oil).

"Hemp FX is an ideal representation of our plant-based approach to product development. These select products are being offered in this initial launch, and we expect the Hemp FX line will continue to grow, with more products becoming available in the near future," says Youngevity CEO Steve Wallach.

YGYI -2.36% premarket to $11.99.

Source: Press Release