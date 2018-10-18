Morgan Stanley banker's side gig could help land Uber IPO role: WSJ

Michael Grimes, Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) top technology banker, has had a side-hustle for years as a driver for Uber (UBER), the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Though Grimes hardly needs the extra cash from the gig--considering his multimillion-dollar salary on Wall Street--it may help Morgan Stanley win a prized role, and tens of millions in fees, for a coveted role in Uber's initial public offering.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recently gave presentations to nine-year-old Uber setting out their plans for launching an IPO, which could occur in early 2019. Some say that Morgan Stanley is the favorite for getting the top underwriter role.

